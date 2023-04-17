dianne feinsteinmitch mcconnellchuck grassleysenatesenate judiciary committeerepublicansdemocratswonkette bonus chat 4.17.23

Wonk TV: Why Politicians (Or Anyone Really) Shouldn’t Work Until They Die

Stephen Robinson
and
Robyn Pennacchia
April 17, 2023 10:36 AM
Wonk TV: Why Politicians (Or Anyone Really) Shouldn't Work Until They Die
Dianne Feinstein and Mitch McConnell’s health issues have raised concerns about political transparency, but there’s also the larger question of why we expect anyone to work until they literally keel over.

Stephen Robinson

Stephen Robinson is a writer and social kibbitzer based in Portland, Oregon. He writes make believe for Cafe Nordo, an immersive theatre space in Seattle. Once, he wrote a novel called “Mahogany Slade,” which you should read or at least buy. He's also on the board of the Portland Playhouse theatre. His son describes him as a “play typer guy."

