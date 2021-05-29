Wonkette Knows The Font For Teriyaki, No, That's Not Right
Very late today, white rabbit, Alice, etc! Here's some posts, they are great!
10. What If You Had A Satanic Panic and 15 Percent Of America Came? Shit's getting crazy!
9. Michael Flynn Claims Dems Invented COVID Pandemic To Steal The Election From Trump. Shit's always been crazy!
8. Pillow Guy Uninvited From Republican Governors Confab Just For Being A Crazy Dick! He's not crazy!
7. Maddow Devoted Half Her Show To Truuuuuck Last Night And It Was Great! You're the one who's crazy!
6. Madison Cawthorn Too Busy Getting Busy With Wife To Deal With The People's Business. This guy's just a lazy little fashy pud, I don't think he's crazy though.
5. MyPillow Guy Would Like To Invite You To A Frank Fest. No, Not Like That, You Perverts! He's no Mike Lindell.
4. Ron Johnson Pretty Sure Economy Will Die If People Have Enough Money To Live. This guy's fucking dumb.
3. CNN Finally Dumps Rick 'Frothy Mixture' Santorum From Their Roster. This guy, hoo boy, I don't know.
2. GOP Rep Defends Trump By Saying Insurrection Actually Planned In His Hotel Room. Stupid.
1. Lauren Boebert Unclear On Difference Between 3400 Dead People And Zero Dead People. Stupid and crazy.
Well that was a very enlightening top 10, for sure! Soon Robyn will be along with Saturday treats for you and then a slow and easy "rest of weekend." Until then, remember to send us money because we got the bills to pay and the people to employ and a kitchen to redo ... don't worry, you're not doing my kitchen, the credit card companies are. (Or if Joe Biden pays off Shy's student loans, Joe Biden is!)
Rebecca Schoenkopf is the owner, publisher, and editrix of Wonkette. She is a nice lady, SHUT UP YUH HUH. She is very tired with this fucking nonsense all of the time, and it would be terrific if you sent money to keep this bitch afloat. She is on maternity leave until 2033.