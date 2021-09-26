reconciliation bill senate house congress joe biden wonktv wonkette livestream 9.26.21

Wonkette Livestream End Of September Blowout!

Stephen Robinson
and
 Robyn Pennacchia
September 26, 2021 03:30 AM
Giphy

Come hang with Robyn and me as we discuss the week’s events. You’ll even be able to see Robyn clearly this time because she has newfangled Internets. We will start promptly (more or less) at 3:30 p.m. eastern time and 12:30 p.m. surfer time.

And yes, this is also your Open Thread, but we do enjoy hearing your feedback. We’ll even try to answer questions.

youtu.be


Stephen Robinson

Stephen Robinson is a writer and social kibbitzer based in Portland, Oregon. He writes reviews for the A.V. Club and make believe for Cafe Nordo, an immersive theatre space in Seattle. He's also on the board of the Portland Playhouse theatre. His son describes him as a “play typer guy."

