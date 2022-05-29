guns gun violence texas shooting memorial day weekend live chat 5.29.22

Wonkette Memorial Day Weekend Chat Is Sick Of The Damn Guns

Stephen Robinson
and
 Robyn Pennacchia
May 29, 2022 11:30 AM
Wonkette Memorial Day Weekend Chat Is Sick Of The Damn Guns
Hey, if the Senate can take a 10-day vacation after an elementary school gun massacre, Robyn and I can pre-record this week’s chat. We’ll discuss the latest installment in this uniquely American horror show, and maybe we’ll even find time for something upbeat. It’s been a fucking year.

Our chat goes live (for you) at 9 a.m. PT and 12 p.m. ET. Please like, share, subscribe and all the goodies. We might even start a Patreon with T-shirts and mugs.

This is your holiday weekend post for today, so feel free to Open Thread when not discussing how charming we are.

Stephen Robinson

Stephen Robinson is a writer and social kibbitzer based in Portland, Oregon. He writes make believe for Cafe Nordo, an immersive theatre space in Seattle. Once, he wrote a novel called “Mahogany Slade,” which you should read or at least buy. He's also on the board of the Portland Playhouse theatre. His son describes him as a “play typer guy."

