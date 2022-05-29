Wonkette Memorial Day Weekend Chat Is Sick Of The Damn Guns
Hey, if the Senate can take a 10-day vacation after an elementary school gun massacre, Robyn and I can pre-record this week’s chat. We’ll discuss the latest installment in this uniquely American horror show, and maybe we’ll even find time for something upbeat. It’s been a fucking year.
Our chat goes live (for you) at 9 a.m. PT and 12 p.m. ET. Please like, share, subscribe and all the goodies. We might even start a Patreon with T-shirts and mugs.
This is your holiday weekend post for today, so feel free to Open Thread when not discussing how charming we are.
