popularDecember 23, 2022 08:00 PM
Wonkette Movie Night: 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' And 'Elf'
Our Christmas Eve movie is Elf (2003) and we will start with "A Charlie Brown Christmas" at 5:30pm PT/ 8:30pm ET and watch "Elf" right after. "A Charlie Brown Christmas" is available for free on Apple TV, no subscription required (Dec. 22-25th only). "Elf" is available on AMC+ and HBO Max. For $3.99 on Google Play, YouTube, Apple TV, Redbox and Vudu.
Robyn Pennacchia
