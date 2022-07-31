Media/EntertainmentJuly 30, 2022 08:00 PM
Wonkette Movie Night: Bagdad Cafe
I have never seen this movie but CCH Pounder is fabulous and should always be in more things, so I'm sure it's good! Enjoy!
Available for free on Roku Channel, Tubi, Vudu, Prime and PLEX.
Robyn Pennacchia
Robyn Pennacchia is a brilliant, fabulously talented and visually stunning angel of a human being, who shrugged off what she is pretty sure would have been a Tony Award-winning career in musical theater in order to write about stuff on the internet. Follow her on Twitter at @RobynElyse