CultureJune 03, 2023 08:00 PM
Wonkette Movie Night: Bend It Like Beckham
Hi Movie Night fans!
Tonight's movie is Bend It Like Beckham (2002) starring Parminder Nagra and Keira Knightley. Directed by Gurinder Chadha. To bend a soccer ball is to kick it so that it curves in the air — here's some of the science behind it.
Available for free on Tubi with ads. With subscription on Paramount+, Disney+, Hulu and Prime.
Got your popcorn? Enjoy!
Movie info can always be found here.
Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.
Wonkette is independent and fully funded by readers like you. Click below to tip us!
Ziggy Wiggy
New Yorker, Photographer and Cat Mom. ziggywiggypics.com
@ziggywiggy@wonkodon.com