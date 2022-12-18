popularDecember 17, 2022 07:30 PM
Wonkette Movie Night: 'How The Grinch Stole Christmas' And 'Bad Santa'
Tonight's movie night actually starts at 5:30pm PT/ 8:30 ET, with "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," with "Bad Santa" starting right afterwards. How the Grinch Stole Christmas is free on the Internet Archive and "Bad Santa" is free with subscription on Paramount+, Showtime, Hulu or Sling and for $1.99 on Redbox, $2.99 on Vudu and Google Play, so cue them up!
Robyn Pennacchia
Robyn Pennacchia is a brilliant, fabulously talented and visually stunning angel of a human being, who shrugged off what she is pretty sure would have been a Tony Award-winning career in musical theater in order to write about stuff on the internet. Follow her on Twitter at @RobynElyse