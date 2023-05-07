movie nightpee-wee's big adventurepaul reubenstim burtondanny elfman

Wonkette Movie Night: Pee-wee's Big Adventure

Ziggy Wiggy
May 06, 2023 08:00 PM
Hi Movie Night fans!

Tonight's movie is Pee-Wee's Big Adventure, starring Paul Reubens as Pee-wee Herman and directed by Tim Burton, John Lee and Randal Kleiser. Music by Danny Elfman and Philip Giffin. Also starring a cherry-red 1947 Schwinn racing bike.

I'm celebrating my 60th birthday at Holly and Paul's cabin, we're having a party, join us in spirit!

Available on HBO Max and for $3.99 in all the usual places.

Got your popcorn? Enjoy!

Ziggy Wiggy

New Yorker, Photographer and Cat Mom. ziggywiggypics.com

@ziggywiggy@wonkodon.com

