Wonkette Movie Night: The Blues Brothers

Ziggy Wiggy
May 27, 2023 08:00 PM
Hi Movie Night fans!

Tonight's movie is The Blues Brothers(1980) starring John Belushi and Dan Akroyd, directed by John Landis. With music by some of the greats including Aretha Franklin, James Brown, Ray Charles and Cab Calloway.

Available for $3.99 on Google Play, Apple TV, Redbox, Vudu and YouTube. $3.79 on Prime. Two versions are available, we're watching the shorter one(2 hrs., 12 min.) instead of the unrated version(2 hrs., 27 min.)

If using Amazon use this link, because reasons.

Got your popcorn? Enjoy!

Movie info can always be found here.

