Wonkette's Movie Night Is A SCIENCE FICTION DOUBLE FEATURE!
Achtung achtung, Ziggy informs me you are having a DOUBLE FEATURE! You will be watching together Galaxy Quest, at 9 p.m. Eastern and 6 p.m. Pacific! Then apparently some of you will still be awake (???) to watch Ghostbusters at 11! PM! Eastern!!!
Good lord in heaven that is so late.
Galaxy Quest is available for $2.99 on Vudu, Apple TV, Google Play.
Ghostbusters is available on Vudu for $2.99, $3.99 elsewhere, and On Demand if you have Spectrum TV.
Ready, set ... oh, that's in an hour. Okay, just hang out till then.
I see what I did there.
