Wonkette's Top Ten Stories Of The Week All Get Gold Medals
Hello! And Happy Weekend!
Do you really need me to do some kind of intro? I feel like you do not. So these are your top ten stories of the week, or at least your stories that got a lot of traffic because they were open threads.
Enjoy!
10. Welcome To Wonkette Happy Hour, With This Week's Cocktail, Hooper's Rum!
9. LIVE: Biden Awards Congressional Gold Medals To Actual Heroes Of January 6
8. Offspring Drummer Pretty Fly For An Unvaccinated, Unemployed Guy
7. What If The Republican Party Was Always Hot Garbage?
6. Mike Flynn's Brother Cured His Covid With Horse Pills, America Is Canceled
5. Whinyass Brat Ron DeSantis Whining Like Whinyass Brat Again
4. Marco Rubio Sets New Olympic Record For Self-Owns
3. Cori Bush Slept On The Capitol Steps Last Night To Keep People In Their Homes
2. Giuliani Witness Mellissa Carone Is Back And Very Concerned About Dead Baby Parts
1. Halp! Halp! No But Really, Halp.
