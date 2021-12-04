weekly top ten

Wonkette's Weekly Top Ten Is A Game Of Chess, But No One’s Taking This Queen Down

News
Robyn Pennacchia
December 04, 2021 10:35 AM

The lovely Thelma, courtesy of Wonkette operative @AJMilne

Hello and happy weekend to you all!

Here is some inside baseball for you — we here at Wonkette sometimes get some fairly strange PR emails that have absolutely nothing to do with politics or anything we actually cover here. Or which are incredibly confused about what we cover here, like the time this lady spent two months sending me nauseating emails about her website's page on Jordan Peterson that she wanted me to backlink to, without even bothering to read the actual article she wanted her link in to see that it was not exactly a glowing review of this man.

Hey Robyn, Did you clean your room? \ud83d\ude0e Anyways. I\u2019m Tamara from Vuibo com. We\u2019re a resource about the best possible resources in the world: books! In fact, I saw you have a page on Jordan Peterson https://www.wonkette.com/jordan-peterson-shocked-shocked-to-find-that-anti-semitism-is-going-on-in-his-establishment We\u2019re featuring books from some of the most prominent thinkers in the world, including Mr. Peterson. It\u2019s here if you want to check it out: https://vuibo.com/people/jordan-peterson It features a whopping 660 book recommendations and counting! I think it\u2019d be a great addition to your post. Would you consider linking to it?

I finally gave up and emailed her back to inform her of this and helpfully suggested she try The Daily Stormer instead, to which she responded "Thanks for the recommendation Robyn Pinocchio ," a thing I haven't really heard much since elementary school. Professionalism!

This week I got a PR email about an upcoming Christmas movie — The Housewives of the North Pole starring Kyle Richards of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. This is a little bit more fair as I, personally, tweet about the Housewives sometimes, but it doesn't make a lot of sense for Wonkette (though I am not exactly a Kyle fan). Still, I always like to post some kind of weird media on the top ten and the trailer they sent me for the movie is bananas.

The Housewives of the North Pole | Official Trailer | Peacock Original www.youtube.com

Ah yes, a heartwarming tale about a lifelong friendship between two very weird ladies being destroyed over a competition over who has the best Christmas decorations, which we can fairly assume will be mended by the end of this movie when their star-crossed lover kids announce they are getting married, probably while wearing green and red sweaters. Good times!

I'm also just going to drop this gem from this season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City in here because probably very few of you have seen it, and ... just watch it.

Anyway, here are your top ten stories of the week.

And we'll be back in a hot minute with some actual news. Maybe. If you're lucky.

Robyn Pennacchia

Robyn Pennacchia is a brilliant, fabulously talented and visually stunning angel of a human being, who shrugged off what she is pretty sure would have been a Tony Award-winning career in musical theater in order to write about stuff on the internet. Follow her on Twitter at @RobynElyse

