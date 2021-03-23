WONKETTE TV: Senate Debates Gun Violence. Seems Pertinent Right About Now.
The Senate Judiciary Committee was already scheduled to hold a hearing on gun violence today at 10 a.m. Specifically, the Senate is about to take up two good, common sense gun control bills passed by the House.
Then there was a mass shooting last week in Atlanta, in which eight people, including six women of Asian descent, were murdered.
Then there was another mass killing last night in Boulder, Colorado. We don't know much about that one yet, at all, aside from how 10 people are dead, including the officer who made it onto the scene first.
This hearing seems pertinent, is what we are saying.
