student loan forgivenessstudent loan debtabortionwonkette weekend chat 8.28.22

Wonkette Weekend Chat All Pumped Up Over Student Loan Forgiveness

WonkTV
Stephen Robinson
and
Robyn Pennacchia
August 28, 2022 02:30 PM
Wonkette Weekend Chat All Pumped Up Over Student Loan Forgiveness
Giphy

Welcome to the final weekend chat of August! Today, we’re gonna break down all the ways that Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness plan will improve your life, even if you don’t have student loans or already paid them off. We admit it’s probably a downer for sad losers who thrive off human misery, but we presume there’s a better audience for these chats.

We’ll also discuss the shameless backpedaling from some Republicans on abortion rights.

The fun starts at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. Robyn time.

Wonkette Weekend: How Biden's Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Will Improve Your Lifewww.youtube.com



Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free! Please subscribe, donate, and otherwise help keep us alive and kicking!

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Stephen Robinson

Stephen Robinson is a writer and social kibbitzer based in Portland, Oregon. He writes make believe for Cafe Nordo, an immersive theatre space in Seattle. Once, he wrote a novel called “Mahogany Slade,” which you should read or at least buy. He's also on the board of the Portland Playhouse theatre. His son describes him as a “play typer guy."

Donate

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Using SmartNews? Click Here Instead

Newsletter

©2018 by Commie Girl Industries, Inc