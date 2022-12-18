too many christmas treesthe avengerssteed and mrs peelkate brownkyrsten sinemafacebook marketplacewonkette weekend chat 12.18.22

Wonkette Weekend Chat Has Too Many Christmas Trees

WonkTV
Stephen Robinson
and
Robyn Pennacchia
December 18, 2022 02:30 PM
We don't have a MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT but we do promise an hour or so of entertaining, lively chat. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown kicked the death penalty in the ass on her way out of office, and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema from the Sinema Party is hawking her used stilettos on Facebook marketplace. What a week!

This week's chat starts at 12 pm PT/3 pm ET. Like, share, subscribe, pitch us some dollars for doughnuts on Patreon.


Wonkette Weekend Chat Has Too Many Christmas Treeswww.youtube.com




Stephen Robinson

Stephen Robinson is a writer and social kibbitzer based in Portland, Oregon. He writes make believe for Cafe Nordo, an immersive theatre space in Seattle. Once, he wrote a novel called “Mahogany Slade,” which you should read or at least buy. He's also on the board of the Portland Playhouse theatre. His son describes him as a “play typer guy."

