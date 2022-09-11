queen elizabethking charlesqueen camillafunny girllea michelepolitics damnitwonkette weekend chat 9.11.22

Wonkette Weekend Chat: How To Put Together A ‘Queen Camilla’ Halloween Costume On Short Notice

WonkTV
Stephen Robinson
and
Robyn Pennacchia
September 11, 2022 02:30 PM
harley quinn love GIF
Giphy

The Queen Is Dead is no longer just my second favorite Smiths album*. We discuss the end of the British monarchy (for all intents and purposes) plus whatever else happened this week. (*Tie for number one is Meat Is Murder or Strangeways, Here We Come. Depends on my mood.)

Our chat goes live at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. Don’t forget to like, share, subscribe.

www.youtube.com

Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.

Stephen Robinson

Stephen Robinson is a writer and social kibbitzer based in Portland, Oregon. He writes make believe for Cafe Nordo, an immersive theatre space in Seattle. Once, he wrote a novel called “Mahogany Slade,” which you should read or at least buy. He's also on the board of the Portland Playhouse theatre. His son describes him as a “play typer guy."

