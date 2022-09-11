Wonkette Weekend Chat: How To Put Together A ‘Queen Camilla’ Halloween Costume On Short Notice
The Queen Is Dead is no longer just my second favorite Smiths album*. We discuss the end of the British monarchy (for all intents and purposes) plus whatever else happened this week. (*Tie for number one is Meat Is Murder or Strangeways, Here We Come. Depends on my mood.)
Our chat goes live at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. Don’t forget to like, share, subscribe.
