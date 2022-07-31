Wonkette Weekend Chat Is Still Too Darn Hot!
It’s the last day of July, and it’s hot as hell, which a man who claims he’s been there says is actually pretty chilly. I guess climate is subjective when you’re deranged.
I’m in Seattle today, so this week’s chat was prerecorded but not in front of a live studio audience. I can guarantee that Robyn and I will discuss the climate crisis, white Christian nationalism, the right-wing incel movement, and Josh Hawley’s impressive manhood.
The fun begins at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. Robyn time. Don’t forget to like, share, and subscribe.
Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.
Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.
Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free! Please subscribe, donate, and otherwise help keep us alive and kicking!
Stephen Robinson is a writer and social kibbitzer based in Portland, Oregon. He writes make believe for Cafe Nordo, an immersive theatre space in Seattle. Once, he wrote a novel called “Mahogany Slade,” which you should read or at least buy. He's also on the board of the Portland Playhouse theatre. His son describes him as a “play typer guy."