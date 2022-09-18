Wonkette Weekend Chat: Ron DeSantis Is A Monster But Not Fun, Misunderstood Kind
Ron DeSantis plays sick pranks with human lives. We discuss how this is the continued escalation of rightwing cruelty, and we have zero patience for those who claim DeSantis is magically not a real Christian just because he’s evil. Human history argues otherwise.
We go live a 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET provided we don’t fight over Robyn’s tiara again. Don’t forget to like, share, and subscribe!
Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.
Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.
Have you heard that Wonkette DOES NOT EXIST without your donations? Please hear it now, and if you have ever enjoyed a Wonkette article, throw us some bucks, or better yet, SUBSCRIBE!
Stephen Robinson is a writer and social kibbitzer based in Portland, Oregon. He writes make believe for Cafe Nordo, an immersive theatre space in Seattle. Once, he wrote a novel called “Mahogany Slade,” which you should read or at least buy. He's also on the board of the Portland Playhouse theatre. His son describes him as a “play typer guy."