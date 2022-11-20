Wonkette Weekend Chat: Thanksgiving Holiday Kickoff Edition!
Thanksgiving is next week, and if your family is annoying, they’ll probably do that thing where everyone at the table is supposed to say what they're thankful for while your food gets cold. Don’t despair. If you’re stumped, you can always offer this Sunday's live chat. It's the gift that keeps on giving.
This week's Wonkette Chat is live at 12 pm PT/3 pm ET. Please like, share, subscribe, and pitch us some dollars for doughnuts on Patreon.
Stephen Robinson is a writer and social kibbitzer based in Portland, Oregon. He writes make believe for Cafe Nordo, an immersive theatre space in Seattle. Once, he wrote a novel called “Mahogany Slade,” which you should read or at least buy. He's also on the board of the Portland Playhouse theatre. His son describes him as a “play typer guy."