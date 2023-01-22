supreme courtdobbs leakroe v wadekathy hochullasallenew york senatesherlock holmeswonkette weekend chat 1.22.23

Wonkette Weekend Chat: The Adventure of the Supreme Court Leaker!

Stephen Robinson
and
Robyn Pennacchia
January 22, 2023 02:30 PM
Not even the great Sherlock Holmes could unravel the mystery behind who leaked the Supreme Court's draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade — especially if he didn't bother making the slightest effort. He's no god. He's just a man.

Join us at Sunday 12 p.m. Pacific/3 p.m. Eastern as we discuss the corrupt Supreme Court and some other exciting judicial news.

Stephen Robinson

Stephen Robinson is a writer and social kibbitzer based in Portland, Oregon. He writes make believe for Cafe Nordo, an immersive theatre space in Seattle. Once, he wrote a novel called “Mahogany Slade,” which you should read or at least buy. He's also on the board of the Portland Playhouse theatre. His son describes him as a “play typer guy."

