Wonkette Weekend Live Chat Doesn’t Need A Supermajority To End Debate
I thought I might have had Covid this week but it turns out I might have an oat allergy. Running eyes, scratchy throat symptoms turn up shortly after a bowl of granola. That’s probably better than the risk of long Covid, but nonetheless, my body is failing me.
While I can’t have my pre-livestream oatmeal raisin cookies, I’m still raring to go. Robyn and I will discuss the filibuster fraud, democracy, and Kyrsten Sinema’s delusions of grandeur. (Girl supposedly thinks she can be president.) The party starts at 12 pm PT/3 pm ET.
Stephen Robinson is a writer and social kibbitzer based in Portland, Oregon. He writes reviews for the A.V. Club and make believe for Cafe Nordo, an immersive theatre space in Seattle. He's also on the board of the Portland Playhouse theatre. His son describes him as a “play typer guy."