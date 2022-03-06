wonkette weekend live chat 3.6.22

Wonkette Weekend Live Chat Follows The Road Not Taken

Stephen Robinson
March 06, 2022 02:31 PM
We’re winding down the first week of March and heading into the second month of the Ukraine-Russia war’s first year. If only I could make Vladimir Putin disappear with a snap of my fingers.

Come join Robyn and me at 12 pm pacific time and 3 pm eastern slacker time. We’ll discuss increased funding for police violence, the GOP’s pro-child abuse bills, and most likely something musical theatre related. You know how we get.

Stephen Robinson

Stephen Robinson is a writer and social kibbitzer based in Portland, Oregon. He writes reviews for the A.V. Club and make believe for Cafe Nordo, an immersive theatre space in Seattle. He's also on the board of the Portland Playhouse theatre. His son describes him as a “play typer guy."

