Wonkette Weekend Live Chat Is Fully Prepared To Drink Away 2021
Congratulations on surviving another Christmas. We hope you’re looking forward to Twilight Zone Marathon Day or what others might call “New Year’s."
Robyn and I will usher out 2021 today at 12 noon PT/3 p.m. ET. We’ll discuss QAnon conspiracies and probably against our will, Joe Manchin’s shenanigans.
Pour yourself a drink and join us. We promise it’ll be fun, even if I’m still wearing my Santa pajamas.
Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.
Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.
Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free and entirely supported by reader donations. That's you! Please click the clickie, if you are able.
Stephen Robinson is a writer and social kibbitzer based in Portland, Oregon. He writes reviews for the A.V. Club and make believe for Cafe Nordo, an immersive theatre space in Seattle. He's also on the board of the Portland Playhouse theatre. His son describes him as a “play typer guy."