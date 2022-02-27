ketanji brown jackson clarence thomas joe biden supreme court ginni thomas law and order bill cosby rape wonkette weekend live chat 2.27.22

Wonkette Weekend Live Chat V. The Criminal Justice System

WonkTV
Stephen Robinson
,
 Robyn Pennacchia
and
 Jamie Lynn Crofts
February 27, 2022 02:28 PM
Lets Go My Body Is Ready GIF
Giphy

Everybody rejoice! We have a new Supreme Court justice nominee and she's young, gifted, and Black. Wonkette Lawsplainer Jamie Lynn Crofts joins us today to discuss the awesome Ketanji Brown Jackson, who is set to make all kinds of history.

We’ll also drag Clarence and Ginni Thomas and that awful new "Law & Order” episode.

The action starts at 12 pm. PT/3 pm ET. Don’t forget to like, share, subscribe and all the goodies.

Stephen Robinson

Stephen Robinson is a writer and social kibbitzer based in Portland, Oregon. He writes reviews for the A.V. Club and make believe for Cafe Nordo, an immersive theatre space in Seattle. He's also on the board of the Portland Playhouse theatre. His son describes him as a “play typer guy."

