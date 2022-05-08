supreme court roe v wade samuel alito amy coney barrett brett kavanaugh clarence thomas neil gorsuch john roberts abortion wonkette weekend live chat 5.8.22

Wonkette Weekend Live Chat Vs. The US Supreme Court Part II

Stephen Robinson
,
 Robyn Pennacchia
and
 Jamie Lynn Crofts
May 08, 2022 02:30 PM
Wonkette Weekend Live Chat Vs. The US Supreme Court Part II
Robyn and I welcome special guest Wonker Jamie Lynn Crofts, who will help us figure out why in the year 2022, we’re facing the end of Roe v. Wade.

Expect some anger, frustration, and slightly fewer musical theatre references (though I’m not promising anything). Join us at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. Don’t forget to like, share, subscribe and all the goodies on YouTube.

Stephen Robinson

Stephen Robinson is a writer and social kibbitzer based in Portland, Oregon. He writes make believe for Cafe Nordo, an immersive theatre space in Seattle. Once, he wrote a novel called “Mahogany Slade,” which you should read or at least buy. He's also on the board of the Portland Playhouse theatre. His son describes him as a “play typer guy."

