supreme court roe v wade abortion democrats gop joe manchin susan collins lisa murkowski weekend live chat 5.15.22

Wonkette Weekend Live Chat Vs. The US Supreme Court Part III

WonkTV
Stephen Robinson
,
 Robyn Pennacchia
and
 Jamie Lynn Crofts
May 15, 2022 02:30 PM
Wonkette Weekend Live Chat Vs. The US Supreme Court Part III
Zoom In Scarlet Witch GIF by Marvel Studios
Giphy

Jamie's back! Yes, she's back, and she's not shady, although the Alito Supreme Court sure is. Robyn and I have once again summoned your favorite law-talker Jamie Lynn Crofts to discuss the current fight for reproductive freedom.

Join us at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. Don't forget to like, share, subscribe and all the goodness.

PREVIOUSLY FROM JAMIE:

Supreme Court's Dobbs Decision Is SO BAD (How Bad Is It?) That It's Really Really Really Fucking Bad

Brittney Poolaw Is Spending Four Years In Prison. Because She Had A Miscarriage.

Texas Abortion Ban Sadistic, Psychopathic, Dumb As Hell


www.youtube.com

Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.

Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.

Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free and entirely supported by reader donations. That's you! Please click the clickie, if you are able.

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Stephen Robinson

Stephen Robinson is a writer and social kibbitzer based in Portland, Oregon. He writes make believe for Cafe Nordo, an immersive theatre space in Seattle. Once, he wrote a novel called “Mahogany Slade,” which you should read or at least buy. He's also on the board of the Portland Playhouse theatre. His son describes him as a “play typer guy."

Donate

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Using SmartNews? Click Here Instead

Newsletter

©2018 by Commie Girl Industries, Inc