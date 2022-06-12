Wonkette Weekend Live Chat Was Not Eligible For A Tony Award This Year

tony awards republicans democrats ronald reagan nancy reagan joe biden nancy pelosi wonkette weekend cat 6.12.22

WonkTV
Stephen Robinson
June 12, 2022 02:30 PM
Giphy

We’re back and entirely live this week with the not-so-much demanded but very much promised Tony Award preview. Robyn will sing. I will do my best Rex Harrison.

Here’s handy list of the nominees. Feel free to make friendly wagers, but Robyn and I want our slice!

We’ll also talk about politics, I assume. A lot of foolishness happened.

As always, the fun starts at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET time. Please like, share, subscribe and all the associated YouTube goodness.

www.youtube.com

Stephen Robinson

Stephen Robinson is a writer and social kibbitzer based in Portland, Oregon. He writes make believe for Cafe Nordo, an immersive theatre space in Seattle. Once, he wrote a novel called “Mahogany Slade,” which you should read or at least buy. He's also on the board of the Portland Playhouse theatre. His son describes him as a “play typer guy."

