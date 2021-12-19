Wonkette Weekend Live Chat Will Learn The True Meaning Of Christmas By The End Of This Broadcast
What a week! Joe Manchin canceled Christmas and ruined our weekends. Can we discuss this and maintain our cheery dispositions? Of course, we’re professionals.
We’re starting the chat a little earlier this week — 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. Please join us live or watch on YouTube later at your leisure.
There are just six shopping days until Christmas, as the Peanuts gang used to count down when I was a kid. For those who celebrate, we hope you have a pleasant day with limited fruit cake but lots of egg nog.
Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter.
Do your Amazon shopping through this link, because reasons.
Yr Wonkette is 100 percent ad-free and entirely supported by reader donations. That's you! Please click the clickie, if you are able.
Stephen Robinson is a writer and social kibbitzer based in Portland, Oregon. He writes reviews for the A.V. Club and make believe for Cafe Nordo, an immersive theatre space in Seattle. He's also on the board of the Portland Playhouse theatre. His son describes him as a “play typer guy."