Wonkette's Weekly Top Ten Is Not A Chicken, You're A Turkey
Good morning!
Today's gonna be a weird day on the internet, probably. Spookily enough though, the patriotic chicken was actually just next in my queue of Wonkette pet pictures and was not specifically chosen for thematic purposes, though it is a lovely chicken (working on my ornithophobia).
Let's see the top ten posts of this week that got lots and lots of traffic either because people liked them or because they were the open thread!
10. Welcome To Wonkette Happy Hour, With This Week's Cocktail, The Grapefruit Gin And Tonic!
9. Hey, Disney, Apple, ExxonMobil: Joe Biden's Comin' To Tax You Anyway!
8. F*ck Robert E. Lee, His Corpse, His Horse, And His Monuments (Of Which There Are One Fewer Today)
7. LIVE VIDEO: Joe Biden Sticking America's Bottom With Vaccine Mandates!
6. Joe Biden Talks About Thing!
5. Christian Man Driven By 'Righteous Anger' To Berate Women For Wearing Bathing Suits At The Beach
4. Some Asshole Hotelier Sends Big Scary Lawyer After Your Wonkette!
3. Welcome To Wonkette's Labor Day Weekend Live Stream Spectacular!
2. Paste Eaters Beware: Ivermectin Is Coming For Your Sperms
1. One Million Moms Very Mad That Sonic Used The B-Word (Bra. They Said Bra.)
For those of you who enjoyed the livestream — good news! We're gonna be doing that more regularly! Hooray!
