Wonkette's Top 10 Welcomes You ... TO HELLLLL
WoooOOOOooooOOOOO come innnnnn and read Wonkette's weekly Top 10 as selected this morning by a graveyard of undead Trumps!
Oh, is that bad? Fuck it. How did that whoreson not die.
Here, have some goddamn stories.
10. Pretty Much All You Need To Know About Trump's Sad Loser 'Tony Bobulinski' Hail Mary Pass. Bob Dobulina mister Bob Dobulina.
9. Javanka To Sue Over Accurate Billboards Suggesting They DGAF About People Dying. Extraordinarily accurate.
8. Hawaii Sen. Brian Schatz Declares War On Mitch McConnell So We'll Call That A Nice Time. We love him.
7. Your Boyfriend Hot Miles Is 'Anonymous,' And Now You Must Dump Him. Consider him dumped.
6. Not Even Putin Buying BS Hunter Biden Email Rumors He Probably Helped Start. They're soooooo dumb.
5. Who Wanna Watch MSNBC's Hallie Jackson Dick-Punch Hogan Gidley? This was funny.
4. Mad Old Flynn Judge Emmet Sullivan Tells Postmaster General To Go Cut Him A Switch. When ISN'T mad old Flynn judge Emmet Sullivan pissed?
3. Fox News Legal Analyst Worries Deep State Stoled His Wifi. Thoughts and prayers!
2. James Randi Outed Some Truly Heinous Frauds, And For That We Should All Be Grateful. And we are!
1. Cover Your Eyes! And Your Ears! Just Watch The Trump Biden Debate Through This Here Liveblog! That was this week? Christ.
Well that was fun! Now that you have read your Top 10 stories as selected this week by a graveyard of undead Trumps, you may money us, so we also remain undead, i.e., live FOREVER!
You would miss us if we were gone.
Here is our widget, you may click it:
Or you may mail a paper check, made out to Wonkette, to
Wonkette
PO Box 361
Polson MT 59860
or you may hit up our Bazaar for items to enjoy, or join our Patreon, in which case I give you presents!
Want another present? It's right below!
Somebody's getting ready to fight some zombies.
Just some bo staff training in the frozen wastes https://t.co/cQGfSmPmk6— Shypixel (@Shypixel)1603906179.0
Maybe this one, who could say?
OK bye, shit to do, I SAID GOOD DAY.
Rebecca Schoenkopf is the owner, publisher, and editrix of Wonkette. She is a nice lady, SHUT UP YUH HUH. She is very tired with this fucking nonsense all of the time, and it would be terrific if you sent money to keep this bitch afloat. She is on maternity leave until 2033.