Wonkette's Top Ten Is A Karma Chameleon
Hey! So Rebecca had some very important not-top-tenning to do last night, which means that I am bringing you your Top Ten instead! Isn't that exciting? ("It sure is, Robyn!" — you).
So ... ta da! Here are our top ten posts of this very, very long week. Honestly, I'd actually forgotten all about the brain-eating amoebas before writing this up. That is how much of a year this week has been. Brain eating amoebas are so last year, and by last year, I mean last Saturday.
10. No Russia In Trump's Tax Returns? Shut Your Mouth, Jim Jordan.
9. 60 Minutes Takes Down Trump's Favorite WALL Builder, Like Worse Than Rio Grande Erosion Even
8. NICE TIME! Judge Overturns Stupid Montana Law That Made It Harder For Native Americans To Vote
7. Who Had 'Brain-Eating Amoebas In Texas' On Their 2020 Bingo Card?
6. How To Trump-Proof The Next Debate, For America's And His Own Safety
5. Alaska's US Senate Surprisingly Close, Because Alaska Doesn't Do Predictable
4. Ex-White House Doc Ronny Jackson Knows Who Is On Drugs And It Is LOOK OVER THERE
3. There's Nothing Funny About Brad Parscale Beating His Wife
2. Someone Please Make A Caper Movie About These Postal Workers Refusing To Ratf*ck The Mail
1. Biden's Words Vs. Trump's Urine: Your First Presidential Debate Liveblog!
And here are some more pictures of Donna and Tallulah as their super hero alter egos Rosia Thorn and Super Lu!
It's probably gonna be a hell of a day, so let's start this mother.
