Wonkette’s Weekend Live Chat Is Strictly On The Naughty List

Stephen Robinson
and
 Robyn Pennacchia
December 05, 2021 03:06 PM
It’s the holiday season! And the Supreme Court’s comin’ around to deny people basic human rights and reproductive freedom. Stephen and Robyn are here with the lumps of coal.

We might also discuss favorite holiday songs to cheer ourselves up. Festivities begin at 12:30 pm PT/3:30 pm ET.

Watch! Like! Share! Then Open Thread!

Kate Kraay as the Queen of Hearts in Cafe Nordo’s “Curiouser and Curiouser: Down The Rabbit Hole.” Her finery by Katrina Hess. www.youtube.com

Stephen Robinson

