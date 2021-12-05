Wonkette’s Weekend Live Chat Is Strictly On The Naughty List
It’s the holiday season! And the Supreme Court’s comin’ around to deny people basic human rights and reproductive freedom. Stephen and Robyn are here with the lumps of coal.
We might also discuss favorite holiday songs to cheer ourselves up. Festivities begin at 12:30 pm PT/3:30 pm ET.
Watch! Like! Share! Then Open Thread!
Kate Kraay as the Queen of Hearts in Cafe Nordo’s “Curiouser and Curiouser: Down The Rabbit Hole.” Her finery by Katrina Hess. www.youtube.com
Stephen Robinson is a writer and social kibbitzer based in Portland, Oregon. He writes reviews for the A.V. Club and make believe for Cafe Nordo, an immersive theatre space in Seattle. He's also on the board of the Portland Playhouse theatre. His son describes him as a “play typer guy."