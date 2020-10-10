Wonkette's Weekly Top 10 Will Bedeck You With Flowers!
Well, that was a week that existed! Please, come in and enjoy this week's Top 10 stories, as chosen this week by a doctrine of doctors!
10. 17 Republicans Think It's Totally Fine That Their Colleague Is Getting QAnon Death Threats. Shit's fucked up, yo.
9. Everything Totally Fine, Just Fine, Says Trump's Extremely Shifty Physician. Physician's shifty, yo.
8. No, You Don't Have To Feel Sorry For Donald Trump. You really, really don't.
7. BREAKING: Wayne LaPierre May Have Made One Or Twelve Little Ooopsies On His Taxes. Just a tiny!
6. Watch The VP Debate Through Wonkette's Liveblog Like With That Box Thingie During A Solar Eclipse! Hey! It me!
5. But Why, WHY Would Donald Trump Endanger Himself, All Of Us? (Spoiler: No F*cking Idea). In which Dok tried to psychoanalyze the president, with mixed success!
4. Live Updates: Trump Coronapocalypse, Day 5. Many stories!
3. Live Updates: Trump Coronapocalypse, Day 4. Many more stories!
2. Live Updates: Trump Coronapocalypse, Day 6. Even more stories!
1. GOPers Now Taking COVID Seriously Following Trump's Diag— Ahhh, Who Are We Kidding? Man, they really aren't.
And there you have it, the Top 10 stories of the week as chosen by a doctrine of doctors! Tip your bloggers, please, if you are able!
Now you may have some art.
We love you! Goodbye!
Rebecca Schoenkopf is the owner, publisher, and editrix of Wonkette. She is a nice lady, SHUT UP YUH HUH. She is very tired with this fucking nonsense all of the time, and it would be terrific if you sent money to keep this bitch afloat. She is on maternity leave until 2033.