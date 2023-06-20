WonkTV: Dr. Jill Biden Knows What SCOTUS Did Last Summer
Saturday, June 24, is the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, which is not an event worth celebrating but unfortunately one we can never forget. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is hosting a conversation today at 12:45 p.m. PT/3:45 p.m. ET about the impact that the Dobbs decision has had on women's health and personhood. Joining Dr. Biden is Jennifer Klein, director of the White House Gender Policy Council.
Come watch!
