WonkTV: (Early) Cocktail Hour With Writer David Avallone!

Stephen Robinson
April 29, 2023 11:46 AM
Writer/director David Avallone is a very smart, talented guy who’s currently writing some funny comic books featuring Elvira, Mistress of the Dark. He joined me recently to discuss the wonderful Cassandra Peterson, classic comedy, and scoff at the losers who claim “wokeness” would’ve cancelled Blazing Saddles.

We had so much fun, in fact, that this is just Part One of our two-part discussion. (Part Two drops next week.)

Stephen Robinson

Stephen Robinson is a writer and social kibbitzer based in Portland, Oregon. He writes make believe for Cafe Nordo, an immersive theatre space in Seattle. Once, he wrote a novel called “Mahogany Slade,” which you should read or at least buy. He's also on the board of the Portland Playhouse theatre. His son describes him as a “play typer guy."

