WonkTV: Elon Musk’s $44 Billion Blue Checkmark Flop

White Nonsense
Stephen Robinson
and
Robyn Pennacchia
April 23, 2023 02:30 PM
Super genius Elon Musk thought he could charge celebrities and other prominent public figures $8 a month for the privilege of providing Twitter free content. Join us as we discuss the many reasons why this hasn’t gone well for him.

This week's chat starts at 12 pm PT/3 pm ET. Like, share, subscribe, pitch us some dollars for doughnuts on Patreon.

