WonkTV: Goodbye Twitter, Hello Threads ... Or Really Anything Without The Scent Of Musk

WonkTV
Stephen Robinson
and
Robyn Pennacchia
July 09, 2023 02:30 PM
Giphy

Stephen's back this week with Robyn to discuss social media shenanigans and wacky politics.

This week's chat starts at 12 pm PT/3 pm ET. Like, share, subscribe, pitch us some dollars for doughnuts on Patreon.

www.youtube.com


Stephen Robinson

Stephen Robinson is a writer and social kibbitzer based in Portland, Oregon. He writes make believe for Cafe Nordo, an immersive theatre space in Seattle. Once, he wrote a novel called “Mahogany Slade,” which you should read or at least buy. He's also on the board of the Portland Playhouse theatre. His son describes him as a “play typer guy."

