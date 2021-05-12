climate change house foreign affairs committee john kerry video youtube john kerry congress hearing today

WonkTV: John Kerry In Congress, Why The F*ck Not!

Evan Hurst
May 12, 2021 10:01 AM
Why have two WonkTV congressional livestreams going on at once when you can have THREE livestreams going at once?

Here's John Kerry, climate change envoy, in the House Foreign Affairs Committee. LEARN A FUCKING THING.


