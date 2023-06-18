juneteenthfather's daythe Tony AwardsAndrew Lloyd Webbercatsdonald trumpwonkette weekend chat 6.18.23

WonkTV: Juneteenth Father’s Day Extravaganza!

Stephen Robinson
and
Robyn Pennacchia
June 18, 2023 02:30 PM
WonkTV: Juneteenth Father’s Day Extravaganza!
Giphy

It’s Father’s Day and Stephen is modeling his new tie and enjoying coffee from his new World’s Best Dad mug. However, we still have an engaging, if pre-recorded, discussion for you.

This week's chat starts at 12 pm PT/3 pm ET. Like, share, subscribe, pitch us some dollars for doughnuts on Patreon.

Our content management system is annoying, so if the video doesn't appear below, just go here.

Juneteenth Father’s Day Extravaganza!www.youtube.com


Stephen Robinson

Stephen Robinson is a writer and social kibbitzer based in Portland, Oregon. He writes make believe for Cafe Nordo, an immersive theatre space in Seattle. Once, he wrote a novel called “Mahogany Slade,” which you should read or at least buy. He's also on the board of the Portland Playhouse theatre. His son describes him as a “play typer guy."

