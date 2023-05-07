subway vigilantejordan neelyviolencehomelessnesseric adamskathy hochulnew york citynew york subwayweekend chat 5.7.23

WonkTV: People Are Annoying Sometimes. Is Homicide The Answer? Let's Discuss.

WonkTV
Stephen Robinson
and
Robyn Pennacchia
May 07, 2023 02:30 PM
WonkTV: People Are Annoying Sometimes. Is Homicide The Answer? Let's Discuss.

We personally don't think choking the life out of a mentally unwell homeless person is justifiable homicide, but a lot of people do (including possibly New York City's own mayor) so here we are with our first Vigilantism Is Bad special.

PREVIOUSLY: Congratulations On Your CPAC Speaking Slot, Subway Vigilante Choke Hold Killer Guy

This week's chat starts at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. Like, share, subscribe, pitch us some dollars for doughnuts on Patreon.

www.youtube.com


Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter if it still exists.

Catch SER on his new podcast, The Play Typer Guy.

Did you know SER has his own YouTube Channel? Well, now you do, so go subscribe right now!

Click the widget to keep your Wonkette ad-free and feisty.

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Stephen Robinson

Stephen Robinson is a writer and social kibbitzer based in Portland, Oregon. He writes make believe for Cafe Nordo, an immersive theatre space in Seattle. Once, he wrote a novel called “Mahogany Slade,” which you should read or at least buy. He's also on the board of the Portland Playhouse theatre. His son describes him as a “play typer guy."

Donate

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Using SmartNews? Click Here Instead

Newsletter

©2018 by Commie Girl Industries, Inc