tina turnerron desantishostile architecturehomelessnessdonald trumplittle mermaidmermaid sciencewonkette weekend chat 5.28.23

WonkTV: Tina Turner Memorial Day Special!

WonkTV
Stephen Robinson
and
Robyn Pennacchia
May 28, 2023 02:30 PM
WonkTV: Tina Turner Memorial Day Special!
Giphy

It’s Memorial Day weekend, so Robyn and I aren’t here “live,” but enjoy this pre-recorded chat about Tina Turner, “The Little Mermaid,” Ron DeSantis, and hostile architecture!

Please like, share, and SUBSCRIBE.

The chat activates at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. Once, we’re done, it’s Open Thread action.

www.youtube.com

Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter if it still exists.

Catch SER on his new podcast, The Play Typer Guy.

Did you know SER has his own YouTube Channel? Well, now you do, so go subscribe right now!

Click the widget to keep your Wonkette ad-free and feisty.

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Stephen Robinson

Stephen Robinson is a writer and social kibbitzer based in Portland, Oregon. He writes make believe for Cafe Nordo, an immersive theatre space in Seattle. Once, he wrote a novel called “Mahogany Slade,” which you should read or at least buy. He's also on the board of the Portland Playhouse theatre. His son describes him as a “play typer guy."

Donate

How often would you like to donate?

Select an amount (USD)

Using SmartNews? Click Here Instead

Newsletter

©2018 by Commie Girl Industries, Inc