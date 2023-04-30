tucker carlsonabby grossbergfox newsdominion voting systemsdefamationdianne feinsteindebbie stabenowwonkette weekend chat 4.30.23

WonkTV: Tucker Carlson Unemployment Celebration Special Part 1

WonkTV
Stephen Robinson
,
Robyn Pennacchia
and
Jamie Lynn Crofts
April 30, 2023 03:01 PM
WonkTV: Tucker Carlson Unemployment Celebration Special Part 1
Giphy

The mighty Jamie Lynn Crofts joins us this week to discuss Tucker Carlson's grossness, Dick Durbin's fecklessness, and Supreme Court corruption. We had so much fun, we split it in two parts: Tune in tomorrow for Part Two.

The pre-recorded chat starts at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. Like, share, and most importantly SUBSCRIBE!

Robyn had originally recorded an ending that explained that this is just Part One but that version had an uploading fail, so we realize Part One might seem to cut off abruptly. I also realize that won't prevent people from telling us that it cut off abruptly. That's how the internet rolls.

Tucker Carlson Unemployment Spectacular! Part One!www.youtube.com


Stephen Robinson

Stephen Robinson is a writer and social kibbitzer based in Portland, Oregon. He writes make believe for Cafe Nordo, an immersive theatre space in Seattle. Once, he wrote a novel called “Mahogany Slade,” which you should read or at least buy. He's also on the board of the Portland Playhouse theatre. His son describes him as a “play typer guy."

