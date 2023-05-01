tucker carlsondianne feinsteindemocratsmarco rubiorepublicansdick durbinblue slipswonkette bonus chat
NewsMay 01, 2023 11:55 AM
WonkTV: Tucker Carlson Unemployment Celebration Special! Part Two
If you were stunned by the cliffhanger ending to Sunday’s Wonkette chat, don’t fret. Today is the thrilling conclusion with more Jamie Lynn awesomeness.
Follow Stephen Robinson on Twitter if it still exists.
Catch SER on his new podcast, The Play Typer Guy.
Did you know SER has his own YouTube Channel? Well, now you do, so go subscribe right now!
Click the widget to keep your Wonkette ad-free and feisty
Stephen Robinson
Stephen Robinson is a writer and social kibbitzer based in Portland, Oregon. He writes make believe for Cafe Nordo, an immersive theatre space in Seattle. Once, he wrote a novel called “Mahogany Slade,” which you should read or at least buy. He's also on the board of the Portland Playhouse theatre. His son describes him as a “play typer guy."