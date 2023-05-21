martha stewartdylan mulvaneykim petrassports illustratedmegyn kellywonkette weekend chat 5.21.23

WonkTV: Why Are Republicans Such Joyless Creeps?

Stephen Robinson
Robyn Pennacchia
May 21, 2023 02:30 PM
Snoop Dogg Dancing GIF by VH1
Right-wingers are freaking out over Martha Stewart, Dylan Mulvaney, and Kim Petras for a barrage of stupid reasons. What the hell is wrong with these people? Let’s discuss.

PREVIOUSLY:

Let's All Enjoy Michael Knowles' Despair Over Martha Stewart's Sports Illustrated Cover

Kayleigh McEnany Not Asshole About Martha Stewart Looking Fine As Hell On Softcore Mag Cover

Ted Cruz Investigating Bud Light For Felony Nice To Trans Lady

This week's chat starts at 12 pm PT/3 pm ET. Like, share, subscribe, pitch us some dollars for doughnuts on Patreon.


www.youtube.com


Stephen Robinson

Stephen Robinson is a writer and social kibbitzer based in Portland, Oregon. He writes make believe for Cafe Nordo, an immersive theatre space in Seattle. Once, he wrote a novel called “Mahogany Slade,” which you should read or at least buy. He's also on the board of the Portland Playhouse theatre. His son describes him as a “play typer guy."

