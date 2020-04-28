Yeah, Dummies, You Can Still Spread COVID-19 In A Tank Top At The Beach
Hundreds of people flocked to the San Diego neighborhood of Pacific Beach, California, this weekend to protest their own continued existence. They defied the state's ongoing stay-at-home order and demanded that businesses reopen, so people could risk their lives serving them beer and cheese fries. Remember when conservatives suggested that black people shouldn't wear hoodies if they wanted to avoid getting shot? That was just helpful, life-saving fashion advice. Governor Gavin Newsom's perfectly legal executive order, however, is flat-out tyranny.
Matt Walsh from The Daily Wire hates what he calls liberal mobs but he's apparently a big fan of COVID-19-spreading mobs. After dusting off his infectious disease degree from Trump University, he declared “there was no data to suggest" large crowds of idiots gathering together posed any sort of public health hazard.
These buffoons are not “safely and responsibly" standing up for their rights. They are right on top of each other. They're not social distancing. They're not even bothering to wear a racist mask. Walsh keeps pushing the idea that fresh air, sunlight, and heat can defeat the coronavirus. It is false, FALSE, FALSE!
As the World Health Organization patiently and slowly states:
You can catch COVID-19, no matter how sunny or hot the weather is. Countries with hot weather have reported cases of COVID-19.
Los Angeles County is also reported to enjoy hot weather. It currently has 19,528 coronavirus cases. That's about roughly six times more than the entire state of Minnesota, which in meteorological terms is usually fucking freezing. (Los Angeles also only has twice the population of Minnesota.)
But maybe it just wasn't hot enough yet when the first cases started. Pacific Beach had highs in the 80s this weekend!
Exposing yourself to the sun or to temperatures higher than 25 Celsius (77 degrees Fahrenheit) does not prevent the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Oh ... damn.
Elizabeth McGraw, director for the Center for Infectious Disease Dynamics at Pennsylvania State University, told NPR in March that warmer weather might affect how the coronavirus spread.
What we know is that they're [the droplets] better at staying afloat when the air is cold and dry. When the air is humid and warm, [the droplets] fall to the ground more quickly, and it makes transmission harder.
She said harder — not impossible, assholes. Yes, our beloved Dr. Anthony Fauci said it “wasn't unreasonable" to assume cases might decrease in the spring. But absence of evidence isn't evidence of absence, and Dr. Fauci warned that "we don't know that about this [new] coronavirus. We don't have [a] backlog of history."
Donald Trump has been pushing this line recently and maybe Walsh has hopped on that bandwagon. But unlike the president, California Gov. Newsom isn't the king of wishful thinking. He's based his decisions on real data and science, and he urged Californians to resist the call of sunshine days and stay home.
Walsh has called actual peaceful Black Lives Matter protests “publicity stunts," and he's denounced protests in Washington DC against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation. Yet he responds to this weekend's temper tantrum in Pacific Beach with “good for them," even though it literally wasn't “good" for the health of Californians.
