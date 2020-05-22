You Can Be Heroes!
Quickest of updates before I dive in and roll around in this MASSIVE PILE OF BELATED THANK YOU NOTES like Scrooge McDuck swimming in ducats: You goddamn HEROES have contributed eighteen THOUSAND dollars in not quite a day to help your fellow Terrible Ones in need. That means, since we started just shy of two months ago, you've parted with seventy-seven THOUSAND dollars, of which we've distributed $67,425 to help 108 Wonkers and their families, and a few non-Wonkers, plus several more I'll get to in a moment, with rent or mortgage, food, health insurance, car payments, bills, and whatnots. Plus some treats!
Our gofundme is here. And if you could use some assistance, email rebecca at wonkette dot com and tell me how much you could use plus your paypal or venmo address. Don't make me write back to ask for it, it's really annoying.
The widget below is for our operating expenses
Rebecca Schoenkopf is the owner, publisher, and editrix of Wonkette. She is a nice lady, SHUT UP YUH HUH. She is very tired with this fucking nonsense all of the time, and it would be terrific if you sent money to keep this bitch afloat. She is on maternity leave until 2033.