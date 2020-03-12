You Can't Get Coronavirus From Doggies And Kitties. Here, You Probably Need Some!
Some news you can use: The World Health Organization says "There is no evidence that companion animals or pets such as cats and dogs have been infected or could spread the virus that causes COVID-19." USA Today notes that
Last month, the pet dog of a coronavirus patient in Hong Kong tested "weak" positive for COVID-19 and was put in quarantine. Scientists concluded that pet cats and dogs can test positive for low levels of the pathogen if they catch it from their owners, but pets can't get sick from the virus.
So that's encouraging! You probably could use something to help you de-stress right about now, so here are puppers and kitties and other animal friends to help you cheer the fuck up. You should probably wash your hands after petting your pets, but mostly because they lick their butts, not out of fear of coronavirus.
Evan's dog Lula turned 15 in February, and she's fabulous. Even if she refuses to look at you sometimes.
Jamie has all the cats!
This is Hamilton. He takes being a hovercat very seriously.
This is the late Tiffany, who had a hard life before she and her brother were adopted by Jamie, but at least knew what it was to be spoiled rotten for her last years. Lookit the floof flop!
Doggos from Twitter!
BUTTER BEAN!
Goose herders.
Thornton has taken to perching on the laptop next to my desk. Yesterday, he sat on the capslock (CATSLOCK) and then his tail swished over the touchpad, making the screen go goofy. He also searched an apparently infinite string of NNNNNNNNNNs. Google's autocomplete suggested several NPR stories.
But mostly he demands pettings.
More Twitter? Sure! Oh, it is also a Thornton tweet.
Attorney Matthew Cortland, who helped write Elizabeth Warren's disability rights plan, is immuno-compromised and unable to visit his favorite cat, who lives with a person who just returned from a place having an outbreak. He asked for Cat Pictures Please, and Twitter provided.
This face!
In conclusion, your pets can't make you sick. At least not with coronavirus. We will get through this with a little help from our friends.
This is your OPEN THREAD.
