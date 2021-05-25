anthony fauci dr. fauci francis collins national institutes of health nih video youtube fauci collins hearing
You Look Like A Person Who Wants To Watch A Dr. Fauci Hearing
Lucky for you, there is one! It is before a House Appropriations subcommittee, and it also features National Institutes of Health (NIH) Director Francis Collins.
LEARN SHIT.
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter RIGHT HERE, DO IT RIGHT HERE!
Wonkette is only funded by YOU. Keep it coming, if you are able!
Evan Hurst is the managing editor of Wonkette, which means he is the boss of you, unless you are Rebecca, who is boss of him. His dog Lula is judging you right now.
Follow him on Twitter RIGHT HERE.