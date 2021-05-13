Your Passionate, Lightly Rabid White House Press Briefing Livestream Starts NOW!
Yes, that's right, the website known as Jezebel did a long thinkpiece on the "passionate, lightly rabid subculture of Jen Psaki superfans," and they quoted yr Wonkette being passionate and lightly rabid. That's right, they called us a "passionate" and a "lightly rabid." We'll allow it.
Here is your White House press briefing livestream, hip hip hooray #passionate #lightlyrabid
